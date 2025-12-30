Left Menu

Dalal Street Defies Headwinds with Rs 30.20 Lakh Crore Boost

Despite multiple economic and geopolitical challenges, Dalal Street investors saw an expansive increase in wealth by Rs 30.20 lakh crore in 2025. This surge, driven by domestic investor support and macroeconomic stability, came amid foreign fund withdrawals, a weak rupee, and global market uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dalal Street experienced a prosperous year despite numerous economic and geopolitical obstacles. Investors became richer by Rs 30.20 lakh crore, buoyed by a more than 8% rise in the BSE Sensex. This achievement occurred even as foreign funds exited, creating a backdrop of tariff-related uncertainties and a weakening rupee.

Market resilience was lauded by experts, attributing the positive outcome to robust domestic investor support and India's stable macroeconomic environment, characterized by strong GDP growth. Notably, the BSE 30-share Sensex reached a record high of 86,159.02 points in December, marking a significant milestone for 2025.

Despite the record Rs 1.6 lakh crore withdrawal by foreign investors, the domestic market received continued inflows, encouraging stability. A surge of high-profile IPOs further bolstered market sentiment, with Tata Capital's massive Rs 15,512 crore IPO leading the charge. This ensured that Indian markets remained resilient amid global volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

