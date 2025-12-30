Left Menu

RPI(A) Cries Betrayal: Left Out in Mumbai Civic Polls Alliance

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized the exclusion of his party, RPI(A), from a seat-sharing agreement between BJP and Shiv Sena for the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. Athawale accused the alliance of betrayal and announced that RPI(A) will contest independently in 50 seats if no discussions occur.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has expressed strong disapproval over his party, RPI(A), being left out of the seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming Mumbai civic polls.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, announced their decision to contest separately in the elections. Athawale called this exclusion a 'betrayal of trust'.

Amidst this fallout, RPI(A) is preparing to contest 50 seats independently, awaiting any potential conciliatory discussions before finalizing their election strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

