Left Menu

Engineering student found dead in college hostel room in Bengaluru

A native of Davangere, the youth did not respond to his roommates cries to open the door.Today morning, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan while his other roommates went for breakfast, police said.Around 10 am, his roommates knocked the door but he did not open it.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 19:24 IST
Engineering student found dead in college hostel room in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old engineering student was found dead in his college hostel room here on Saturday in a suspected case of suicide, police said.

According to the police, Vivek was a fourth semester Electronics and Communication student at a private engineering college in the city. A native of Davangere, the youth did not respond to his roommates' cries to open the door.

''Today morning, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan while his other roommates went for breakfast,'' police said.

Around 10 am, his roommates knocked the door but he did not open it. When the door was broken open, they saw him hanging from the fan, police added.

He was rushed to the government hospital at Yelahanka where he was declared dead on arrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023