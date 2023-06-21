Maha: CCTVs, transparent doors must for food establishments in Latur

The administration in Maharashtra's Latur district has made CCTVs mandatory for food establishments like hotels, eateries and cafes, an official said on Wednesday.

As per an order by Collector Prithviraj BP, the joints should have transparent glass doors so that people sitting on both sides can easily see each other. Cafes have been told not to have any closed compartments. While the establishments have also been ordered not to flout noise pollution norms, they have to strictly adhere to the timings, the collector said, adding that the units must meet all the requirements by July 9.

