Olympics-Paris 2024 flame to be lit on April 16 - organisers

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games flame will be lit on April 16, marking the countdown to the July 26-Aug. 11 event in the French capital, organisers said on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

The flame will be lit at Greece's ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Games, and will remain in the country until its departure to France from Athens on April 27.

It will arrive in Marseille on May 8.

