Left Menu

Colombia's Congress approves $4.1 bln budget increase

The additional funds, approved during extra sessions tacked onto the end of the normal legislative period, are mostly earnings from a tax reform pushed through by Petro's government last year, which raised duties on oil and coal. Education will receive 2.2 trillion pesos extra, according to a draft version of the bill, while health will receive a little over 2 trillion pesos and housing some 1.5 trillion.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 23-06-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 16:59 IST
Colombia's Congress approves $4.1 bln budget increase
Gustavo Petro Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's Congress approved raising the government's 2023 budget by some 16.9 trillion pesos ($4.1 billion) in overnight votes on Friday, with education and health to receive the biggest boosts to funding. Leftist President Gustavo Petro has pledged to fight deep inequality in the Andean country - where about half of people live in some form of poverty - through sweeping reforms to the healthcare system, pensions and work rules.

Congress initially approved a budget bill worth 405.6 trillion pesos - the highest budget in the country's history - last October, but has now voted to increase that by 16.9 trillion pesos, taking the total to 422.5 trillion pesos. The additional funds, approved during extra sessions tacked onto the end of the normal legislative period, are mostly earnings from a tax reform pushed through by Petro's government last year, which raised duties on oil and coal.

Education will receive 2.2 trillion pesos extra, according to a draft version of the bill, while health will receive a little over 2 trillion pesos and housing some 1.5 trillion. The resources will go toward economic reactivation, via programs which could be executed in the second half, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The bill was approved with 109 votes in favor in the lower house and 59 votes in favor in the Senate. The government had originally requested an increase of some 25 trillion pesos.

Petro's labor reform must be proposed anew when the next legislative session begins on July 20, where debate will continue on the health and pension reforms, which have received initial approvals in congressional committees. ($1 = 4,097.5000 Colombian pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023