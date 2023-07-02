Left Menu

Manipur govt allows more officers to use flags on vehicles

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 02-07-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 21:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Manipur government has allowed more officers of various ranks to use flags on their vehicles, according to an official notification.

The notification issued by the Home Department on orders by Governor Anusuiya Uikey said the decision was taken, recognising the practical difficulties faced by officers, who form the backbone of the administration and work irrespective of office hours.

The officials allowed flagposts on their vehicles are all heads of departments working in the field, state protocol officer, deputy protocol officer, officers on protocol duty, IAS and Manipur Civil Services (MCS) officers of the rank of deputy secretary and above, police officers of the rank of SP/CO and above, and IAS and MCS officers of the rank of SDO and above but working in the field.

The government had issued a list of dignitaries on April 26 to specify who can use flagposts on vehicles as it was being misused by insurgents and smugglers to evade checking by police, the notification dated June 30 said.

The latest notification is a partial modification of the earlier one, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

