Anurag Thakur meets Dalai Lama in Ladakh
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:39 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who is on a visit to Ladakh, met the Dalai Lama at Leh on Tuesday.
Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, greeted the Dalai Lama who arrived at Leh for delivering spiritual discourse at Shewatsel Teaching Ground near Choglamsar next weekend. On July 23, the Dalai Lama will confer the Avalokiteshvara Initiation. It will be followed by a short organised by the Ladakh Buddhist Association and the Ladakh Gonpa Association for the spiritual leader's long life.
