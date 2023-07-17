Delhi University begins Phase-II undergraduate admission process

The Delhi University on Monday commenced phase two of the undergraduate admission process wherein candidates will choose their preferred programmes and college combination.

The university has also opened a correction window for candidates who have already completed Phase-I and wish to edit and modify certain fields.

The Delhi University is taking admission via Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG)-2023).

A Common Seat Allocation System portal was launched in June and students who wish to get admission to the university are required to apply at the portal.

''After the declaration of results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) by the National Testing Agency, the university announces the commencement of Phase-II of Common Seat Allocation System (UG)-2023 (CSAS (UG)) from Monday, July 17, 2023,'' the university said in a notification.

The National Testing Agency last week announced the result of the CUET examination conducted in May and June. ''In this phase, the candidates who had completed Phase-I will have to log in to their dashboard to choose their preferred programs and college combinations, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria,'' it added.

Candidates who have still not registered on the CSAS portal will also be able to register as the university has decided to keep both phases open till 04:59 pm of July 24.

''Phase-I and Phase-II will close at 04:59 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, and the preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked on reaching the deadline of 05:00 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023,'' the notification read.

A correction window has also been provided for candidates who have already completed Phase-I and wish to edit and modify certain fields, it said.

''This is a one-time facility for candidates to update their profile. OBC(NCL), EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD, candidates who wish to re-upload their updated documents/certificates can do so in the Correction Window,'' said the notification.

However, the candidates will not be allowed to edit or modify their name, photograph or signature, it added.

The process for admission to close to 71,000 seats in 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 is being conducted through the CSAS portal.

