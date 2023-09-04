China extends VAT refund policy for firms procuring Chinese equipment until 2027
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:12 IST
China's finance ministry announced on Monday that it will extend a value-added tax refund policy aimed at encouraging domestic and foreign research institutions to purchase Chinese-made equipment until the end of 2027.
Foreign companies will need to comply with requirements such as investing at least $8 million in China in order to be eligible for the VAT refund, the statement said.
