Left Menu

India has arrived at global high table: experts

In its capacity as the current president of G20, India is hosting the annual summit of the influential grouping in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.This week India will host the G20, the first time a South Asian country has hosted this summit.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 08:01 IST
India has arrived at global high table: experts
  • Country:
  • United States

India has arrived at the global high table and is positioning itself as a country that brings other nations together, according to experts. In its capacity as the current president of G20, India is hosting the annual summit of the influential grouping in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

"This week India will host the G20, the first time a South Asian country has hosted this summit. India has long sought a place at the global high table and hosting these summits is symbolic that India has arrived," Aparna Pande, from the prestigious Hudson Institute think-tank, told PTI.

The year 2023 is the year of India when the world's most populous country and fastest-growing economy has enjoyed the global spotlight for over nine months, she said.

"In December 2022, India was president of the UN Security Council. In January 2023, India convened the Global South Summit, and in May 2023, India attended the G-7 and Quad summits in Japan," she added.

"In July, India hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and participated in the expansion of the BRICS summit in South Africa," Pande said.

India's G20 presidency couldn't have come at a better time, said M R Rangaswami, entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Indiaspora.

"India is an ascending global power, and is positioning itself as a country that brings other nations together, literally and metaphorically," he told PTI.

"India's growing strength and its diaspora's increasing visibility and impact across many different fields are mutually reinforcing and beneficial," Rangaswami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023