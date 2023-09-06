Left Menu

West Bengal: 18-year-old student dies while getting down from running train

An 18-year-old student died while getting down from a running train at Deulti station in West Bengals Howrah district, police said on Wednesday.The accident happened on Tuesday when the girl, identified as Srabanti Ghosh, tried to get down from a galloping local train while returning home.

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 06-09-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 22:01 IST
West Bengal: 18-year-old student dies while getting down from running train
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old student died while getting down from a running train at Deulti station in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Tuesday when the girl, identified as Srabanti Ghosh, tried to get down from a galloping local train while returning home. She knew that the train would not stop at the station, so she jumped out of the running train, and injured herself, they said.

She was admitted to a nursing home in the area, but as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata's Mullick Bazar. She died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment there, they added.

Srabanti, the only child of her parents, excelled in her class 12 board examinations, and got admitted to a college in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district for an undergraduate degree in animation, her family said.

A pall of gloom descended when her body was brought to her house in Mellek Purba Para in the Sarat panchayat area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023