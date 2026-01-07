Clash Erupts at Delhi Anti-Encroachment Drive

An anti-encroachment drive near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Delhi turned violent, leading to the police registering an FIR and detaining several individuals. The incident occurred on Wednesday during a court-mandated demolition in the Ramlila Maidan area.

At least five police officers sustained injuries when stones and glass bottles were allegedly thrown at them by some individuals attempting to disrupt the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's actions. In response, tear gas was used to manage the situation and restore order.

Authorities are in the process of identifying those responsible, analyzing CCTV footage, and collecting witness statements. Despite the turmoil, officials confirmed no damage to the mosque occurred. The demolition adhered to the Delhi High Court's orders, clearing illegal structures with significant manpower and machinery. While the situation has calmed, the police maintain a presence to ensure peace.