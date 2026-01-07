Remembering the Netai Massacre: A Somber Reflection

In a poignant tribute, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honored the nine lives lost fifteen years ago in Netai village, Jhargram district. These individuals fell victim to a brutal firing incident allegedly orchestrated by armed vigilantes linked to the then-ruling CPI(M).

The tragic event, which claimed the lives of four women and five men while injuring 28 more on January 7, 2011, resonated nationally, shining a spotlight on the region plagued by Maoist influence. The bloodshed emerged as a consequence of local resistance against the oppressive demands of these armed groups.

As outrage unfurled across West Bengal, the incident morphed into a significant political flashpoint preceding the 2011 assembly elections. The Central Bureau of Investigation subsequently assumed the investigation, seeking to unravel the complexities gripping the area. Annually, leaders and locals unite to commemorate the Netai massacre, ensuring that the memories of those lost are forever honored.