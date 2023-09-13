Left Menu

JNUSU protests admin's decision to hold union polls after Ph.D admissions New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The JNU students union (JNUSU) on Wednesday '

The JNU Students Union JNUSU staged a sit-in outside the deans office here on Wednesday over the administrations decision to hold the students body elections after Ph.D admissions are completed. Participants of the sit-in have managed to put pressure on the Dean of Students DoS into keeping this patently undemocratic circular in abeyance for now, the JNUSU said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:16 IST
JNUSU protests admin's decision to hold union polls after Ph.D admissions New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The JNU students union (JNUSU) on Wednesday '
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a sit-in outside the dean's office here on Wednesday over the administration's decision to hold the students' body elections after Ph.D admissions are completed. ''This is completely unacceptable as this effectively means the indefinite and arbitrary postponement of elections. Participants of the sit-in have managed to put pressure on the Dean of Students (DoS) into keeping this patently undemocratic circular in abeyance for now,'' the JNUSU said in a statement. The union claimed that the DoS held a meeting with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) instead of holding a dialogue with a delegation of 16 student groups.

''Instead of answering the questions raised by the all-organisation delegation, the DoS had a meeting with the ABVP leaders just before coming to the DoS office,'' the JNUSU said. ''The all-organisation delegation had been waiting for him at his office since 11 am for a dialogue on the issues related to the JNUSU elections that had been submitted to him on September 11,'' the statement read. The students' union also alleged that the DoS ''deployed'' ABVP members to ''misbehave with the students' delegation''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023