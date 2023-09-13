IAF air show in Jaipur from Sep 15-17

The Indian Air Force is all set to dazzle the skies of Jaipur with a spectacular air show from September 15 to 17.

The air show will feature the world-famous IAF Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), which will showcase formation aerobatics over Jal Mahal from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm, according to a defence spokesperson.

The SKAT flies nine aircraft formations of Hawk Mk-132 aircraft, which are advanced jet trainers. The team will exhibit the scintillating and formidable display of precision flying and performance, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the IAF pilots.

The air show will be open to the general public, along with students from schools and colleges, NCC cadets, serving and retired defence personnel and their families.

According to the spokesperson, the event is expected to attract a large number of spectators and enthusiasts, who will get a chance to witness the thrilling and awe-inspiring aerial feats by the SKAT.

