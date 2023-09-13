Left Menu

IAF air show in Jaipur from Sep 15-17

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 23:13 IST
IAF air show in Jaipur from Sep 15-17
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force is all set to dazzle the skies of Jaipur with a spectacular air show from September 15 to 17.

The air show will feature the world-famous IAF Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), which will showcase formation aerobatics over Jal Mahal from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm, according to a defence spokesperson.

The SKAT flies nine aircraft formations of Hawk Mk-132 aircraft, which are advanced jet trainers. The team will exhibit the scintillating and formidable display of precision flying and performance, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the IAF pilots.

The air show will be open to the general public, along with students from schools and colleges, NCC cadets, serving and retired defence personnel and their families.

According to the spokesperson, the event is expected to attract a large number of spectators and enthusiasts, who will get a chance to witness the thrilling and awe-inspiring aerial feats by the SKAT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023