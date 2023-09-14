Left Menu

EC asks Odisha to delete names of 3.45 lakh deceased voters

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-09-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 09:08 IST
EC asks Odisha to delete names of 3.45 lakh deceased voters
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) asked Odisha's district collectors to focus on the special summary revision of electoral rolls, and ensure that names of 3.45 lakh deceased people are deleted from the voters' list, an official said.

The directions were issued on Wednesday at a meeting of an EC team that was attended by Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal, the collectors of all the 30 districts, revenue divisional commissioners (RDCs) and other senior officials.

It was mentioned in the meeting that names of ''as many as 3.45 lakh deceased people were found in the voters' list''.

''The EC team asked the collectors to take necessary action to make the list flawless,'' the official said.

The collectors were also asked to create awareness among people on the use of different apps for making corrections in the voters' list.

Though the meeting fuelled speculations of early assembly polls in Odisha, a senior official claimed it was a routine exercise ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Assembly polls in the state are due in March-April next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023