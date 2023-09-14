AISA announces names of candidates for Delhi University Students Union polls

The All India Students' Association on Thursday announced the names of its candidates for all four posts in the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections who later filed their nominations.

The election is slated to take place on September 22 after a gap of four years. It could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

AISA candidate Aiyesha Ahmad Khan filed her nomination for the post of president, Anushka Choudhary for the post of vice president, Aditya Pratap Singh for the post of secretary and Anjali Kumari for the post of joint Secretary.

While Aiyesha Ahmad Khan is a student of Miranda House College and hails from Patna, Anushka Choudhary is a student of the Law Faculty at Delhi University and is a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Aditya Pratap Singh entered the University in 2019 and has been an AISA activist since and Anjali Kumari is a first-year student from Miranda House.

''AISA's agendas for the DUSU elections include stopping dilution of courses, rollback of the new internal scheme, ending fee hike, provide concessional students metro pass, implementing rent control act and ensuring hostels for all students,'' a statement from AISA said. The NSUI has confirmed three names -- Abhi Dahiya, Hitesh Gulia and Shubham Chaudhary -- who will fight the upcoming student body polls.

