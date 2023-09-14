Left Menu

AISA announces names of candidates for Delhi University Students Union polls

Aditya Pratap Singh entered the University in 2019 and has been an AISA activist since and Anjali Kumari is a first-year student from Miranda House.AISAs agendas for the DUSU elections include stopping dilution of courses, rollback of the new internal scheme, ending fee hike, provide concessional students metro pass, implementing rent control act and ensuring hostels for all students, a statement from AISA said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:14 IST
AISA announces names of candidates for Delhi University Students Union polls
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Students' Association on Thursday announced the names of its candidates for all four posts in the upcoming Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections who later filed their nominations.

The election is slated to take place on September 22 after a gap of four years. It could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

AISA candidate Aiyesha Ahmad Khan filed her nomination for the post of president, Anushka Choudhary for the post of vice president, Aditya Pratap Singh for the post of secretary and Anjali Kumari for the post of joint Secretary.

While Aiyesha Ahmad Khan is a student of Miranda House College and hails from Patna, Anushka Choudhary is a student of the Law Faculty at Delhi University and is a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Aditya Pratap Singh entered the University in 2019 and has been an AISA activist since and Anjali Kumari is a first-year student from Miranda House.

''AISA's agendas for the DUSU elections include stopping dilution of courses, rollback of the new internal scheme, ending fee hike, provide concessional students metro pass, implementing rent control act and ensuring hostels for all students,'' a statement from AISA said. The NSUI has confirmed three names -- Abhi Dahiya, Hitesh Gulia and Shubham Chaudhary -- who will fight the upcoming student body polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023