NSUI announces candidates' list for DUSU elections

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Friday announced its list of candidates for the September 22 Delhi University Students Union polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 19:58 IST
The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Friday announced its list of candidates for the September 22 Delhi University Students' Union polls.

Hitesh Gulia, a final-year Law Centre-I student, will contest for the president's post. The 23-year-old completed his graduation from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

Abhi Dahiya has been fielded for the post of vice-president. The 24-year-old is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has fielded 24-year-old Yakshana Sharma for the post of secretary. The Hindu College graduate is a final-year LLB student at Campus Law Centre. Shubham Kumar Chaudhary, contesting for the post of joint secretary, did his schooling from GD Goenka School in Vasant Kunj. He completed his graduation from the College of Vocational Studies and is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 22, after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.

The students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

