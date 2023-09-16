Left Menu

Reservation for Marathas won't affect OBC quota, Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis assures

Reservation for the Maratha community will not eat into the existing quota for Other Backward Classes OBCs, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.Fadnavis met protesters from the OBC communities at Samvidhan Square here and gave them the assurance.The government would not let the OBC quota get divided further or reduced under any circumstances, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:28 IST
Reservation for Marathas won't affect OBC quota, Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis assures
  • Country:
  • India

Reservation for the Maratha community will not eat into the existing quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Fadnavis met protesters from the OBC communities at Samvidhan Square here and gave them the assurance.

The government would not let the OBC quota get divided further or reduced under any circumstances, he said. ''The main demand of the Maratha community is about the 12-13 percent reservation given to them when I was chief minister. They want that reservation back,'' Fadnavis told the gathering. The current government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has started work on a review petition to be filed in the Supreme Court (which had in 2021 set aside the reservation granted to the Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions), he said. The government is seeking to restore the reservation for the Maratha community which is different from the OBC quota, Fadnavis stressed. ''A situation where one community is pitted against another community is not good for the social fabric of the state,'' he said, adding that the state government will not allow such a conflict to arise. While the issue of Maratha quota took centre stage earlier this month with the hunger strike of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, there were protests by OBC outfits in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur and Chandrapur against the possible inclusion of the Maratha community in the OBC category.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport earlier in the day, Fadnavis said the state government ''has taken a clear stand about not touching, reducing or sharing the OBC quota.'' ''Hence, we request the OBC community to withdraw their agitation,'' he said.

He personally requested the agitators in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he attended a special cabinet meeting earlier in the day, to call off their agitation, he said, adding, "I believe that those (protesters) will end their hunger strike." Following Jarange's hunger strike, the government last week decided to grant `Kunbi' caste certificates to the Marathas whose ancestors were described as Kunbi in Nizam-era documents. It would allow the Marathas from the state's Marathwada region to avail of quota benefits as the Kunbis fall in the OBC group.

But it prompted the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh to launch a protest. Fadnavis, meanwhile, also dismissed as rumour the reports that all government jobs will become contractual. Only a part of the vacancies will be filled up on a contractual basis, he said. The state government would soon fill up 1, 50,000 vacant posts which would be ''the largest in the history of government recruitment,'' the deputy CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023