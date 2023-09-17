Delegation of UK universities, education leaders visiting India to discuss transnational education, dual degrees

The largest ever delegation of UK universities and education leaders is in India on a five-day visit to meet key stakeholders with discussions on internationalisation of higher education institutions through partnership, dual degrees and furthering research collaborations on the agenda, according to top officials from the British government.

The delegation, coordinated by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), includes representatives from 31 UK higher education institution and bodies who will meet with key officials from various Indian universities as well as state and central government bodies across Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Chennai. The members of the delegation, who arrived in the national capital on Sunday, will participate in the India-UK Higher Education Conference on September 18 and 19 in Delhi. The discussions will focus on Transnational Education (TNE) and facilitate the expansion of higher education partnerships between the institutions from the two countries. ''I am delighted to be in India with a large and very engaged delegation of UK universities and officials who are eager to take forward partnerships and collaborations in all aspects of teaching, learning, research and innovation. It's well established that internationalisation of universities enhances the quality of education systems and leads to mutually beneficial impact,'' Steve Smith, International Education Champion, UK Government, told PTI.

''The Indian education system is taking forward implementation of reforms and rapidly opening new opportunities for partnerships between higher education institutions. We are here to further the conversations started last year and lay foundations of strong, impactful collaborations that will build capacity of young people to solve global challenges, realise their potential and create valuable new knowledge for humanity,'' he added.

Picking up the conversation from the deliberations held in June last year, the conference will focus on promoting deeper India-UK partnerships in science, research, and innovation to tackle global challenges collaboratively. Additionally, it seeks to identify and nurture potential higher education collaborations, aligning with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) and the India-UK Roadmap 2030 as well as the G20 priority areas under education. The India-UK education sector deliberations will also highlight the ''Going Global Partnerships'', a programme focused on TNE collaborations between the two countries. Improving the quality of education and internationalisation will be a key part of the conversations. The delegation will also delve into TNE and share insights into the scope and opportunities presented by the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications (MRQs) and the Foreign Collaboration Regulation of the UGC. Furthermore, there will be discussions on the opportunities available for two-way student mobility.

''The India-UK Higher Education Conference will serve as an opportunity to build upon the constructive discussions and initiatives from last year, which have further strengthened educational partnerships between the two countries. At the Conference we are also showcasing the impact of our Going Global Partnerships programme through which we have supported 70 partnerships between 100 Indian and 55 UK higher educational institutions,'' said Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council.

''This year we will be announcing the Industry Academia grants which will support closer industry links in curriculum and course development that will enhance the capacity to create future-ready, job-ready graduates. Some of these institutions are now offering courses in important emerging areas of Disaster Management and Clinical Trials and we hope to see many more in the near future,'' Barrett added.

The proceedings will also include Higher Education system leaders, grant awardees, senior members of apex bodies such as NAAC, UGC, DST, AIU. Additionally, about 50 vice chancellors and senior leadership of Indian universities, have registered to participate in the conference.

