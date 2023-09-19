Foundation of new India laid through women's reservation bill: Smriti Irani

Left Menu

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that through the womens reservation bill the foundation of a new India has been laid and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for finding a solution to years of struggle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:14 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that through the women's reservation bill the foundation of a new India has been laid and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ''finding a solution to years of struggle''. Speaking to PTI outside Parliament, she also called the bill a historic initiative. This will lead to women's empowerment from a leadership perspective, the women and child development minister said.

''Through the women's reservation bill...the foundation of a new India has been laid. During Ganesh Chaturthi, it is believed that any resolution taken will reach its conclusion, and today, PM Modi has dedicated the Narishakti Vandan Bill to the country. I want to thank him for finding solution to years of struggle,'' Irani said. The government on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, reviving the concept of women's reservation pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties. Making it the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building, the government said it will enable greater participation of women in policy-making at the state and national levels and help achieve the goal of making India a developed country by 2047. The bill be named Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

