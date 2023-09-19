Left Menu

AISA promises rollback of internal assessment scheme, free metro pass in DUSU manifesto

Updated: 19-09-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:23 IST
AISA promises rollback of internal assessment scheme, free metro pass in DUSU manifesto
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@AISA_tweets)
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Students' Association (AISA) on Tuesday launched its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections promising to take up issues like fee hike, rollback of the scheme for internal assessments, and free metro passes for students.

''With the introduction of National Education Policy (NEP), DU has seen policies like Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) being imposed on students. The NEP 2020 resulted in massive fee hikes in various colleges and has failed to resolve the issues of lack of hostels for students.

''Similarly, the price rise has contributed to escalating costs for students, thereby making the long-standing demand of free metro passes important,'' AISA's manifesto read.

''We are also focusing on gender sensitisation committee against sexual harrasment. We have seen that some opposition parties entered women's college forcefully during their DUSU pre-campaign,'' AISA vice president, Anushka Chaudhary said.

The election is slated to take place on September 22 after a gap of four years. It could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

''DU has a gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment committee but there are only management representatives. But we want student representative as well to be part of the committee. We want a fully functional panel so that they can tackle sensitive issues,'' AISA's Anjali Kumari said.

AISA candidate Aiyesha Ahmad Khan has filed her nomination for the post of president, Anushka Choudhary for the post of vice president, Aditya Pratap Singh for the post of secretary, and Anjali Kumari for the post of joint secretary.

While Aiyesha Ahmad Khan is a student of Miranda House College and hails from Patna, Anushka Choudhary from Bahadurgarh in Haryana is a student of the Law Faculty at Delhi University. Anjali Kumari is a first-year student from Miranda House. Aditya Pratap Singh enrolled in the university in 2019 and has been an AISA activist since.

