Defending champions St Patrick's enter Subroto Cup quarterfinals

Among other teams to have qualified for the quarterfinals are GSSS Haryana, Saiden Secondary School Meghalaya, Ananda Purna School of Science Manipur, Lohit Dikrong HSS Assam, Tripura Sports School and Home Mission School, Aizawl NCC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:22 IST
Defending champions St Patrick's HS (Jharkhand) and former winners Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishthan (BKSP) made it to the quarterfinalists of the Subroto Cup Inter School International football tournament in the junior girls (U-17) category, here on Friday. Among other teams to have qualified for the quarterfinals are GSSS (Haryana), Saiden Secondary School (Meghalaya), Ananda Purna School of Science (Manipur), Lohit Dikrong HSS (Assam), Tripura Sports School and Home Mission School, Aizawl (NCC). St Patrick's blanked Govt VHSS (Kerala) 7-0 while Tapovan Sanskar Kendra (Gujarat) beat Air Force Bal Bharti School (New Delhi) 9-0 in their respective Group F matches.

In Group G, Saiden Secondary School (Meghalaya) crushed Harish Panwar SSS (Uttarakhand) 11-0, while Rosary HSS (Goa) played out a goalless draw against Kendriya Vidyalaya IMA, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Ananda Purna School of Science (Manipur) defeated GHSS (Tamil Nadu) 4-1 to reach the final eight. GSSS (Haryana) got the better of India Public School (West Bengal) to qualify for the quarterfinals from Group C. In Group D, Lohit Dikrong HSS (Assam) qualified for the quarterfinals by beating Government SS (Arunachal Pradesh) 2-0.

Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishthan (BKSP) qualified from Group B after beating Govt Model SSS (Chandigarh) 5-0.

Tripura Sports School beat Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (Uttarakhand) 7-1 to make it to the quarterfinals from Group E. Home Mission School (Aizawl), representing National Cadet Corps, edged out Rajendra Kusht Sewashram Balika Uchh Vidyalay Sah Inter College (Bihar) 2-1. The quarterfinal matches will be played on September 24 at the Ambedkar Stadium here.

