Supporters break out in revelry on campus as DUSU results announced

Students on Delhi University's north campus broke out in celebration as the results of the DUSU elections were announced on Saturday. The RSS-affiliated ABVP won three out of the four central panel posts of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) after 27 rounds of counting, according to DUSU election officials. ABVP's Tushar Dedha won the post of DUSU president, defeating NSUI's Hitesh Gulia. The Congress student wing's Abhi Dahiya bagged the post of Vice President.

ABVP's Aparajita and Sachin Baisla won the posts of Secretary and Joint Secretary defeating their closes rivals by a significant margin. ABVP supporters were seen congratulating each other, dancing to beat of drums and carrying winners on their shoulders. The RSS' student wing members garlanded the three victors and applied colours on their faces.

The DUSU elections have always seen a direct fight between the ABVP and NSUI. As results were announced, students from the metro station to the campus set balloons in air, broke out in dance, and showered the winners with flower petals.

Security at both DU campuses was beefed up and barricades were also deployed as preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident. Counting of votes for the DUSU's central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary concluded on Saturday evening. The election was held on Friday. Twenty-four candidates were in the fray for the four posts in the elections.

The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while other disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

