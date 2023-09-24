Kerala-based edtech startup selected for Finland's 'Talent Boost' project

Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 24-09-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 17:59 IST
A Kerala-based educational technology startup has been selected for Finland's 'Talent Boost' project, which aims to attract skilled talent and investors across diverse sectors.

Interval, an innovative edtech startup, says it is the sole Indian startup to receive this invitation. The startup, based out of Areekode in Kerala's Malappuram District, caters to more than 25,000 students across 30 countries. It delivers a one-to-one live tutoring model in which educators directly deliver classes to students, ensuring personalised attention for each learner, the company said.

The 'Talent Boost' project was initiated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Finland.

The selection took place at the global tech gathering 'Experience Tampere', which was held from September 12 to 16 in Finland's city of Tampere, which is known for the ''finest startup ecosystem in all of Europe'', the company said in a release.

Interval's founder Ramees Ali said the support received by the company is exceptional. ''Moreover, we are grateful for the backing extended by the Finnish government to facilitate our expansion into Europe. Finland has emerged as a strong advocate for edtech platforms, which play a pivotal role in advancing the education sector,'' Ali said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

