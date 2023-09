BRIEF-Pendragon Confirms It Got Unsolicited Proposal From AutoNation, Inc.

Pendragon PLC: * PENDRAGON PLC - RECEIPT OF PROPOSAL FROM AUTONATION

* PENDRAGON PLC - CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM AUTONATION, INC. * PENDRAGON PLC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR 32 PENCE PER SHARE, IN CASH

* PENDRAGON PLC - BOARD WILL CONSIDER AUTONATION PROPOSAL AND WILL CONSULT WITH ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND PROVIDE AN UPDATE IN DUE COURSE * PENDRAGON PLC - UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM AUTONATION, INC. TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF PENDRAGON FOR 32 PENCE PER SHARE, IN CASH

* PENDRAGON PLC: AUTONATION PROPOSAL REMAINS SUBJECT TO A NUMBER OF PRE-CONDITIONS, INCLUDING COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

