CM Shinde announces competition for clean ward, city
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2023 01:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced a cleanliness competition to pick up a `CM Capable Ward' and `CM Capable City'.
Speaking during a review meeting with state officials over the cleanliness drive in the state, Shinde said, ''I appeal to the people to give one hour on October 1 for cleanliness under the ongoing drive.
''Two competitions will be held in the state till December 15 -- CM Capable Ward and CM Capable City -- to increase awareness among the people,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ward
- Shinde
- CM Capable
- Eknath Shinde
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3 UPSC aspirants of Tripura awarded Rs 5 lakh under Chief Minister's scholarship
NIA announces cash reward on 4 wanted accused in Pune ISIS module case
'Scoop', Karishma Tanna nominated for top honours at Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards
KCP Infra Limited's Projects Receives Prestigious National Award for Smart City Excellence
Last date for Padma Awards 2024 nominations is September 15