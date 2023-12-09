Left Menu

New provisions on natural farming in next budget will boost farmers' income: Himachal CM

PTI | Shimla/Solan | Updated: 09-12-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 23:07 IST
New provisions on natural farming in next budget will boost farmers' income: Himachal CM
  • Country:
  • India

The next budget would have new provisions on natural farming with assured purchase by the state government to boost farmers' income, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Sukhu said that given Himachal Pradesh's geographical conditions, the upcoming budget would prioritise and promote natural farming.

Addressing the college convocation ceremony in Solan district on Saturday, the chief minister also emphasised the need for the state's youth to embrace self-employment.

Sukhu conferred 23 gold medals to meritorious students at the 12th Convocation of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

''Girls are shining in every field and this has been proved today as 20 out of 23 students receiving gold medals were girls," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

"The state government is committed to empowering women, with women holding key decision-making roles and working as DCs and SPs in many districts," Sukhu said, reiterating that the state government will provide 30 per cent reservation to women for posts of constable in the state police.

The chief minister said a committee has been formed to consider raising the legal age of marriage of girls from 18 to 21 years, emphasising the importance of women's involvement in societal progress.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, also present on the occasion, exhorting the students to solve farmer's problems.

''Until the research done by scientists comes out of the laboratories and books reach the fields practically, research is useless," Shukla said.

Presiding over the convocation, the Governor awarded merit certificates to 773 students. Apart from this, 1,305 students were awarded B.Sc. Horticulture and B.Sc. Forestry, B.Tech Bio-Technology, MBA, M.Sc. and Ph.D and other degrees in horticulture and forestry. Shukla said there was a need to further improve the university's performance, which is currently placed 17th in Indian Council of Agricultural Research rankings.

He expressed his happiness that the university has introduced the Academic Management System. "It would help the university to follow best academic practices in education and digitisation and create a data bank of academic records," he added. The governor stressed on promoting interdisciplinary studies and international collaboration ,and added that intensive research with use of information technology would bring speed and quality in work in the changing perspective. Vice Chancellor of the university Dr. Rajeshwar Chandel said that graduation and post-graduation courses in natural farming were being started in the university from the next academic session.

Later, the governor and the chief minister inaugurated a skill development hostel built at Rs 1.16 crore, and Vivekananda Yoga & Meditation Center built at Rs 40 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023