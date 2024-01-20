Left Menu

Bad weather affects schooling, prepare hybrid learning plan: Atishi to officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:49 IST
Bad weather affects schooling, prepare hybrid learning plan: Atishi to officials
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that schooling gets affected due to weather conditions such as heat wave and fog, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday directed officials to prepare a hybrid learning plan for schools.

They were directed to make it by bringing together the Delhi Model Virtual Schools (DMVS) programme and the physical school model of the Delhi government, an official statement said.

Through DMVS, the Delhi government aims to make all schools hybrid so that students' education does not get affected due to weather conditions, the minister said.

''Schooling in Delhi gets frequently disturbed due to adverse weather like heat waves during summer and fog in winter. Through DMVS, we will make all Delhi government schools hybrid so that our children's education does not suffer from vagaries of weather,'' Atishi said.

''For those children who cannot reach school, the Delhi government is taking the finest education to them through DMVS,'' she said.

Started in 2022 by the AAP government, DMVS currently offers virtual schooling in classes 9 to 12 and provides test preparation support to Delhi government school students for NEET, JEE and CUET.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

UAE: Salik drives gains at Dubai Financial Market Friday

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024