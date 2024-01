Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Saturday

Order of play on the main court on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Saturday (times local, prefix number denotes seeding): * Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)

* Night session: From 7:30 p.m. (0830 GMT) ROD LAVER ARENA

Junior Girls' Singles final 1-Renata Jamrichova (Slovakia) v 6-Emerson Jones (Australia)

Junior Boys' Singles final Jan Kumstat (Czech Republic) v 4-Rei Sakamoto (Japan)

Night session Women's Singles final

12- Zheng Qinwen (China) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) Men's Doubles final

Simone Bolelli (Italy)/Andrea Vavassori (Italy) v 2-Rohan Bopanna (India)/Matthew Ebden (Australia) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)