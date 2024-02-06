The 51st IAPSMCON-2024 Will be Organized by the Department of Community Medicine, Kasturba Medical College Mangalore

Mangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Dr Rekha T, Head of the Department of Community Medicine and the organizing chairperson informed that the Department of Community Medicine at Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore will be organizing the 51st Annual National Conference of the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSMCON-2024) from 8th February 2024 to 10th February 2024 at Dr. T.M.A Pai International Convention Center, Mangalore, with 2 days of pre-conference workshops on 6th and 7th February 2024.

This is the first time Mangalore is hosting this prestigious conference. Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, Dr B Unnikrishnan shared the importance of the conference theme "Transformations for achieving SDGs: Innovate, Integrate, implement". Dr B Unnikrishnan mentioned that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a set of 17 global goals established by the United Nations in 2015, with the aim of addressing various social, economic, and environmental challenges by the year 2030. However, the progress towards achieving these Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has been uneven, and various challenges have contributed to the slow pace of advancement. The theme encapsulates a strategic approach to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by emphasizing three key elements: innovation, integration, and implementation. This threefold approach emphasizes the need for continuous innovation, integration of sustainable practices into various aspects of society, and effective implementation of strategies to realize the SDGs. By adopting this transformative mindset, stakeholders can work collaboratively to overcome challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and make meaningful progress towards a more sustainable and equitable future by 2030. He also announced that this conference is organized to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Dr. T.M.A Pai. Dr B Unnikrishnan informed that Dr R Balasubramaniam, Member - Human Resources, Capacity Building Commission of India, Government of India, will be the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony, which is scheduled on 8th February 2024, at 5:30 PM. He will also deliver the prestigious Dr. T.M.A. Pai oration during the conference. Dr Ramesh Holla, organizing secretary stated that the conference will be attended by over 1200 delegates from across the country and abroad, and feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and workshops from prominent National and International Organizations including ICMR, WHO, and UNICEF. Dr Holla stated that the conference will feature over 700 scientific presentations, 75+ plenary sessions, and a dynamic pre-conference program comprising 20 + workshops and 70+ facilitators. In a bid to promote a healthy and drug-free lifestyle, a walkathon under the theme, ''Say Hi to Life, No to Drugs" has been organized as a special event, in the 51st Annual National Conference of Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSMCON 2024) on 9th February at 6:30 AM. The walkathon will commence from KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle and conclude at Dr. T.M.A Pai International Convention Center. Nearly 400 registered delegates will be participating in this event. We invite you, esteemed members of the media, to join us at the 51st IAPSM CON 2024 and help us spread awareness about the importance of sustainable development and the transformative actions needed to achieve our shared goals. Thank you for your support, and we look forward to your presence at this remarkable event.

