PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 21:04 IST
Indraprastha University launches Ph.D in sports injury
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has launched a Ph.D programme in sports injury, the admission process for which is currently ongoing, an official statement said on Saturday.

The doctorate programme is accepting online applications for the academic session 2024- 25.

The programme will be offered at the Sports Injury Centre of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, an affiliated medical college of the university, the statement said.

''The programme is being launched keeping in mind the surge in demand of specialised persons in the field of sports injury and increase of sports culture in the country,'' Vice Chancellor Mahesh Verma said.

Dean of University, School of Medical Sciences, Yatish Aggarwal, said the programme is being introduced initially with three seats.

The last date of submission of the online application form is March 31, said Aggarwal, adding the annual fees of the PhD in sports injury will be Rs 57,000.

Those with MS in Orthopaedics or MA in Sports Injury are eligible to apply for the PhD in sports injury programme.

