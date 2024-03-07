Left Menu

Delhi University to introduce Science of Happiness course in its colleges

Understanding the idea and need of science of happiness, DU has decided to include the course on Science of Happiness in the curriculum of the programmes running in its departments and colleges, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.Once the curriculum is finalised, DU will notify the same and its colleges may make necessary arrangements for offering the course on Science of Happiness.Initially the course may be offered as an elective subject.

The Delhi University has decided to introduce a course on 'Science of Happiness' in the curriculum of its various programmes offered in five women colleges and varsity departments from the next academic session, an official statement said on Thursday.

The university, along with five of its women colleges, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rekhi Foundation for Happiness to offer the course and set up a Centre of Excellence for Science of Happiness in these colleges.

According to the statement, the curriculum of the course will be developed and shared by the foundation. The Delhi University may modify this curriculum to match the needs of students and credit structure.

''Happiness is most important in life. Understanding the idea and need of science of happiness, DU has decided to include the course on Science of Happiness in the curriculum of the programmes running in its departments and colleges,'' Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

Once the curriculum is finalised, DU will notify the same and its colleges may make necessary arrangements for offering the course on Science of Happiness.

Initially the course may be offered as an elective subject. Gradually the administration may develop it into a major or minor subject, the statement said.

The five women colleges where the curriculum will be introduced first include Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Gargi College, Indraprastha Women's College, Miranda House and Daulat Ram College.

The Rekhi Foundation for Happiness is a non-profit trust run by Satinder Singh Rekhi and his wife Harpreet Rekhi since 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

