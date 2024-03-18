Left Menu

Venus Remedies gets marketing authorisations for three cancer drugs from Ukraine

It also exemplifies our dedication to advancing healthcare solutions for diverse populations, said Aditi K Chaudhary, President, International Business, Venus Remedies.Its total volume of exports to Ukraine stands at USD 2.20 million. Venus Remedies is awaiting approval from Ukraine on another 10 applications for marketing authorisations.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-03-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 11:32 IST
Venus Remedies gets marketing authorisations for three cancer drugs from Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pharma major Venus Remedies on Monday said it has expanded the reach of its oncology drugs in the Asia Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region with marketing authorisations from Ukraine for three cancer drugs-- paclitaxel, oxaliplatin and irinotecan.

Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, said, ''These marketing approvals mark a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy. We are looking forward to introducing the entire range of our oncology products in Ukraine in due course, thereby contributing to the advancement of healthcare and making a positive impact on people's lives.'' With over two decades of presence in the Ukrainian market, the company has 57 product registrations in Ukraine. ''This achievement has further strengthened our position in the international pharmaceutical market. It also exemplifies our dedication to advancing healthcare solutions for diverse populations,'' said Aditi K Chaudhary, President, International Business, Venus Remedies.

Its total volume of exports to Ukraine stands at USD 2.20 million. By strengthening its product portfolio in Ukraine, the company aims to increase this figure by 20 per cent in the next one year, a company statement said. Venus Remedies is awaiting approval from Ukraine on another 10 applications for marketing authorisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024