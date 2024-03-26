BRS leader K Kavitha taken to Tihar Jail following court order, say officials

BRS leader K Kavitha has been taken to Tihar Jail, prison officials said, after a Delhi court on Tuesday sent her to judicial custody till April 9 on the ED's plea that if released, the ''highly-influential'' arrestee was likely to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.

The 46-year-old Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case on March 15. She was in the custody of the federal probe agency for 10 days.

''She was taken to Tihar Jail from Rouse Avenue Court in a jail van in the evening. She has been kept in jail number six, after medical examinations,'' an official said. According to a court order, she is permitted to have home-cooked food, a mattress, slippers, clothes, bedsheet, blanket, books, pen, paper, wear jewellery and medicines.

Kavitha had requested the court to have the home-cooked food as she is suffering from some medical ailments, which was granted by the court. ''She will be kept in a separate cell which will be shared by two other female inmates,'' a jail official said. Kavitha is the third political leader after Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, who are lodged in Tihar jail after being arrested in excise policy-linked money laundering case. While Sisodia is lodged in jail number one, Singh is in jail number two. Another AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who was arrested in another money laundering case, is lodged in jail number seven. Officials said Tihar's Jail number six lodges female inmates. Around 500 inmates are lodged in this jail.

''The timings for tea, having food and watching television will be the same for her as other inmates,'' an officer said, adding she can access the books in the Tihar jail library, which is for all inmates.

