David Seymour Urges PPTA to Put Students First Amid Charter School Dispute

Amidst a heated debate over charter schools, Associate Education Minister David Seymour has called on the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) to prioritize students' learning over ideological battles.

Seymour's remarks come as the PPTA plans to hold 38 paid teacher meetings across New Zealand to discuss charter schools, which Seymour views as a disruption to students' education. He criticizes the union for allegedly spreading misinformation about charter schools and pulling teachers away from their vital work.

The Minister emphasizes the urgency of addressing the crisis in school attendance and achievement, pointing out that the PPTA's actions could cost millions in lost education time. He expresses concern over reports of students engaging in leisure activities during school hours due to teacher absences.

Seymour challenges the PPTA's assertions about charter schools, citing evidence from a 2023 study by the Centre for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO) at Stanford University. According to Seymour, the study indicates that charter schools have produced positive learning outcomes, especially for students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

Moreover, Seymour disputes the PPTA's claims regarding funding disparities between charter schools and state schools, insisting that the government is committed to equitable funding.

In a bold accusation, Seymour suggests that the PPTA's opposition to charter schools stems from a fear of losing membership fees and control over the education sector. He urges the union to prioritize students' needs and embrace educational diversity.

In conclusion, Seymour reiterates the importance of providing every student with an excellent education and affording parents the ability to choose the best schooling option for their children. He calls on the PPTA to set aside ideological differences and focus on what truly matters: the well-being and success of students.