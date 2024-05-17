Left Menu

India, UK Strengthen FTA Bonds at Strategic Dialogue

India and Britain reaffirmed their commitment to conclude a mutually beneficial free trade agreement at the UK-India Strategic Dialogue in London. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra met with Sir Philip Barton to review the 2030 Roadmap progress, including collaborations on malaria vaccine, G20 Presidency, and increased opportunities under the Migration and Mobility Partnership. Defence cooperation was also discussed. Lord Tariq Ahmad highlighted UK's commitment to deepening ties in trade, defence, climate, and health. The 2030 Roadmap aims to deepen cooperation in various sectors by 2030.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:34 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Vinay Kwatra)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India and Britain on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to conclude a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA) at the annual UK-India Strategic Dialogue in London.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, who is on a visit to the UK, held discussions with his counterpart, Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

After their meeting, the FCDO said the two leaders reviewed the progress made on the UK-India 2030 Roadmap since the last strategic dialogue in January last year and looked ahead to the next phase of bilateral cooperation.

“The two reflected on good progress on the 2030 Roadmap since the last review, noting key areas where the UK and India have worked together to tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges,” the FCDO said in a statement.

“This included collaborating on the world’s first malaria vaccine, working closely on India’s successful G20 Presidency and increasing opportunities for students and entrepreneurs under the Migration and Mobility Partnership. Alongside celebrating the milestones since the last review, this year’s dialogue included the ongoing commitment to negotiate a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA), and enhance defence cooperation,” the statement added.

Earlier, the High Commission of India in London said Kwatra also had a “fruitful meeting” with UK Minister of State for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge, during which they discussed ongoing India-UK defence capability cooperation initiatives and avenues for future collaboration.

“We are delighted to host Indian Foreign Secretary Kwatra in London to underline the UK’s commitment to deepening cooperation with India. I look forward to our relationship going from strength to strength, working together on trade, defence, climate, and health,” said Lord Tariq Ahmad, FCDO Minister for South Asia, after his meeting with the Foreign Secretary which his office said covered the FTA, migration and the Commonwealth.

The 2030 Roadmap was clinched between India and the UK in 2021 and includes commitments to deepen cooperation on health, climate, trade, education, science and technology, and defence by 2030.

