India Debunks 'Fake News' of Defense Pact with Israel Amidst New Trilateral Alliance
The Ministry of External Affairs of India has labeled reports as 'fake news' that suggested a defense pact request with Israel following the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey security agreement. The MEA emphasizes caution against AI-generated misinformation. Both nations reaffirm their strong bilateral ties, aiming to enhance collaboration across various sectors.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed as 'fake news' claims circulating in Turkish media that India sought a defense pact with Israel in reaction to the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey security alliance. These allegations, attributed to unnamed Pakistani sources, inaccurately suggested strategic talks between New Delhi and Tel Aviv.
The MEA's Fact Check unit quickly countered the misinformation, urging caution against malicious AI-generated content on social media platforms. The discredited report followed the recent signing of a trilateral 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement' aimed at enhancing military cooperation among the mentioned countries.
While addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed India's vigilance regarding the new alliance. Concurrently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strengthen the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership, emphasizing ongoing collaborations in both military and non-military sectors.
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