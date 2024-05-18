Left Menu

Indian Mission Urges Safety: Bishkek Violence Prompts Caution for Students

India on Saturday asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported fights between some locals and foreigners.The Indian embassy in the Central Asian country said it is in touch with the Indian students and the situation is calm now.The mission asked Indian students in the city to stay indoors.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advised the Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek.

India on Saturday asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported fights between some locals and foreigners.

The Indian embassy in the Central Asian country said it is in touch with the Indian students and the situation is ''calm'' now.

The mission asked Indian students in the city to stay indoors.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advised the Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

''Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy,'' he said in a post on X.

The Indian embassy said, ''We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue.'' Police in riot gear were deployed in part of Kyrgyzstan's capital overnight as large crowds gathered in anger over an alleged fight between local and foreign people, The Times of Central Asia reported.

The incident appeared to reflect tension over the presence of migrants, many from South Asia, in Kyrgyzstan, it said.

The number of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan is estimated to be around 15,000. It was not immediately known how many of them are in Bishkek.

