SFI Alleges Religious Activity on Visva Bharati Campus Amid Controversy

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has raised concerns regarding alleged religious activities taking place on the Visva Bharati University campus, claiming over a dozen rooms were allotted to a religious group.

Visva Bharati authorities have countered the allegations, asserting that no religious events have been sanctioned within the campus premises. They clarified that university guesthouse rooms could be booked by any legitimate organization in accordance with applicable rates.

The controversy emerged following reports that Shankaracharya of Puri Swami Nischalananda Saraswati would attend a religious ceremony at a Bolpur auditorium and stay at the university's guest house in Santiniketan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)