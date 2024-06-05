Delhi University Soars in QS Rankings 2025: VC Yogesh Singh Applauds Efforts

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday lauded the students and teachers for their role in the university's impressive showing in the QS Rankings 2025. The institution ascended to the seventh position among central universities in India, improving from last year's ninth place in the national rankings.

Singh highlighted that DU demonstrated the most considerable advancement among India's top 10 institutions, climbing 79 ranks on the global stage.

Singh acknowledged the unwavering contributions of both faculty and students, crediting them for DU's progressive strides in the academic sphere and nation-building efforts. DU currently stands at 328th in the QS World University Rankings 2025, a notable jump from 407th in 2023.

The university outperformed in several categories, placing in the top 22 percent globally. Out of nine criteria, DU particularly shone in four: securing 44th in Employment Outcomes, 220th in Sustainability, 225th in Academic Reputation, and 269th in Employer Reputation.

The university exhibited the most substantial leap among Indian institutions, ascending by 79 ranks, as confirmed by an official statement. DU led in 'Employment Outcomes and Sustainability,' ranked third in International Research Network, fifth in Academic Reputation, and eighth in Employer Reputation among India's educational institutions.

