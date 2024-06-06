Chhattisgarh's SECL NEET Coaching Program Achieves 98% Success Rate in 2024 Results

South Eastern Coalfields Limited’s (SECL) NEET coaching assistance CSR program, “SECL Ke Sushrut,” has achieved outstanding results with 39 out of 40 students passing the NEET 2024 exam, boasting an impressive 98% success rate. Launched with the support of the Ministry of Coal, this initiative provides free residential medical coaching to economically disadvantaged Class 12 students in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh's coal belt areas.

Key Highlights:

Program Success: Out of 40 students enrolled, 39 passed the NEET 2024 exam, reflecting a 98% success rate.

Student Achievement: Mahendra Nayak from Umaria, a tribal district in Madhya Pradesh, expressed gratitude for the program, which provided coaching facilities his farmer father couldn't afford.

Program Launch: "SECL ke Sushrut" was launched in 2023 to offer free coaching to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly in the coal belt areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Selection and Coaching: Students were selected through a competitive exam based on the NEET pattern. Coaching was provided in partnership with a private institute in Bilaspur, including national-level test series, mentoring, and lodging and boarding facilities.

Funding and Support: The program is fully funded by SECL and has proven to be a lifeline for students from underdeveloped tribal areas.

Impact on Students: The initiative enables students to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors, serving the nation, supporting their families, and achieving self-reliance.

Community Empowerment: SECL’s efforts to empower communities through better education are marked by this significant milestone, helping build a brighter future for students from economically challenged backgrounds.

This successful initiative underscores SECL’s commitment to community development and the transformative power of education in creating opportunities for underprivileged students.