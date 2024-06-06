Kota's Student Tragedy: NEET Aspirant's Suicide Sparks Investigation

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant tragically died after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of a building in Kota, police stated on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Bagisha Tiwari from Reva district, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly struggled with depression after scoring 320 out of 720 on the NEET-UG exam. This case brings the total number of suspected coaching student suicides in Kota to ten this year.

Bagisha had been preparing for the medical entrance test for three years in this coaching hub. On Wednesday afternoon, she allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of the building where she lived, despite efforts from a bystander to stop her, said Circle Inspector Harinarayan Sharma.

Efforts to save her life failed as she died in a nearby private hospital. Police have initiated an investigation under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, but the exact reason for the extreme step remains unclear, although initial inquiries suggest she was disappointed with her NEET result.

Her father, Vinod Tiwari, an engineer, mentioned that he had reassured his daughter about her NEET score and offered to support her admission to a private medical college.

Kota Superintendent Amrita Duhan has warned news channels against airing the CCTV footage of the incident, which marks a tragic record of 26 suspected student suicides in 2023, the highest ever.

