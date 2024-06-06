Left Menu

Controversial Gaza School Airstrike: U.S. and Israel Transparency Call

The U.S. has communicated with Israel about a Gaza school strike on Thursday. Israel claims it targeted up to 30 Hamas fighters, while a Hamas official reports 40 casualties, including women and children. The U.S. urges Israel to be fully transparent about the incident.

The U.S. has been in contact with Israel about a strike on a school in Gaza on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, adding that Washington expects Israel to be fully transparent in making information about the strike public.

Israel hit a Gaza school on Thursday with what it described as a targeted airstrike on up to 30 Hamas fighters inside, and a Hamas official said 40 people were killed including women and children sheltering at the U.N. site.

