Controversial Gaza School Airstrike: U.S. and Israel Transparency Call
The U.S. has communicated with Israel about a Gaza school strike on Thursday. Israel claims it targeted up to 30 Hamas fighters, while a Hamas official reports 40 casualties, including women and children. The U.S. urges Israel to be fully transparent about the incident.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. has been in contact with Israel about a strike on a school in Gaza on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, adding that Washington expects Israel to be fully transparent in making information about the strike public.
Israel hit a Gaza school on Thursday with what it described as a targeted airstrike on up to 30 Hamas fighters inside, and a Hamas official said 40 people were killed including women and children sheltering at the U.N. site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
State media says an explosion has occurred at an apartment building in Harbin, China, and casualties are unknown, reports AP.
Israeli Forces Intensify Operations in Gaza Amid High Casualties
Devastating Attack on Kharkiv: Russian Strikes Cause Casualties and Havoc
Devastating Missile Attack in Kharkiv: Civilian Casualties and Infrastructure Damaged
Missile Strikes Shake Crimea: Civilian Casualties Reported