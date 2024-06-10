Left Menu

Bombay High Court Allows 7/11 Convict to Appear for Law Exam from Jail

The Bombay High Court has permitted convict Mohammed Sajid Marghoob Ansari, involved in the 7/11 train blasts, to sit for one paper of his second semester law exam from Nashik central prison. The court emphasized formulating a mechanism for future exams in jail to avoid similar issues.

Updated: 10-06-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:06 IST
In a landmark decision on Monday, the Bombay High Court allowed Mohammed Sajid Marghoob Ansari, convicted in the 7/11 serial train blasts, to appear for one paper of his second semester law examination from Nashik central prison.

Ansari, serving life imprisonment, had sought to attend the law exam held by Siddharth Law College in Mumbai from May 3 to May 15. The court had previously permitted him to physically appear for the exams. However, he couldn't sit for some papers due to logistic challenges.

On Monday, the University's advocate Rui Rodrigues informed the bench that Ansari could take the remaining paper on June 12 from within the Nashik jail. The arrangement included sending an invigilator to the jail, with the question paper emailed to the prison authorities. The answer paper would then be sealed and delivered to Siddharth Law College personally.

