Bombay High Court Allows 7/11 Convict to Appear for Law Exam from Jail

In a landmark decision on Monday, the Bombay High Court allowed Mohammed Sajid Marghoob Ansari, convicted in the 7/11 serial train blasts, to appear for one paper of his second semester law examination from Nashik central prison.

Ansari, serving life imprisonment, had sought to attend the law exam held by Siddharth Law College in Mumbai from May 3 to May 15. The court had previously permitted him to physically appear for the exams. However, he couldn't sit for some papers due to logistic challenges.

On Monday, the University's advocate Rui Rodrigues informed the bench that Ansari could take the remaining paper on June 12 from within the Nashik jail. The arrangement included sending an invigilator to the jail, with the question paper emailed to the prison authorities. The answer paper would then be sealed and delivered to Siddharth Law College personally.

