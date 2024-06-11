India Embraces Biannual University Admissions: A New Era of Higher Education

In a significant move, Indian universities and higher education institutions will now offer biannual admissions starting from the 2024-25 academic session, according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) chief, Jagadesh Kumar.

This development aligns Indian institutions with international standards and comes as a boon for students who miss the initial admission cycle due to various reasons. UGC sees this as a way to maintain student motivation and enhance employment opportunities through twice-yearly campus recruitments.

Additionally, biannual admissions will allow higher education institutes to better plan resources and improve their global competitiveness through enhanced international collaborations. However, implementing this system effectively requires meticulous planning and the readiness of faculty and support staff, clarified Kumar. It's an optional move for institutions with adequate resources.

