Himachal Pradesh Medical Trainees Expelled Amid Ragging Scandal

In a significant development at Tanda Medical College in Himachal Pradesh, several MBBS students have reported incidents of ragging and abuse at the hands of senior trainees, leading to the expulsion of four senior students and hefty fines.

The college's anti-ragging committee, upon investigating the complaints, found four senior trainees from the 2019 and 2022 batches—Arun Sood, Siddhant Yadav, Ragvendra Bhardwaj, and Bhavani Shankar—guilty of the misconduct.

Consequently, the college management has expelled two senior trainees for a year and fined them Rs 1 lakh each, while the other two have been expelled for six months and fined Rs 50,000 each. The fines must be paid within seven days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)