Himachal Pradesh Medical Trainees Expelled Amid Ragging Scandal

Several MBBS students at Tanda Medical College in Himachal Pradesh reported being ragged and abused by senior students. Following an investigation, four senior trainees were found guilty and expelled. The college management also imposed fines on the guilty parties.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development at Tanda Medical College in Himachal Pradesh, several MBBS students have reported incidents of ragging and abuse at the hands of senior trainees, leading to the expulsion of four senior students and hefty fines.

The college's anti-ragging committee, upon investigating the complaints, found four senior trainees from the 2019 and 2022 batches—Arun Sood, Siddhant Yadav, Ragvendra Bhardwaj, and Bhavani Shankar—guilty of the misconduct.

Consequently, the college management has expelled two senior trainees for a year and fined them Rs 1 lakh each, while the other two have been expelled for six months and fined Rs 50,000 each. The fines must be paid within seven days.

