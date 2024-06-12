Left Menu

Physics Wallah Chief Takes NEET-UG 2024 Controversy to Supreme Court

Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, has moved the Supreme Court over alleged random allocation of grace marks to over 1,500 NEET-UG 2024 candidates. Pandey's plea calls for an expert panel to review the examination processes. The court seeks responses from NTA amidst paper leak allegations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:41 IST
Alakh Pandey
Alakh Pandey, CEO of the EdTech firm Physics Wallah, has approached the Supreme Court concerning the controversial NEET-UG 2024 examination. Pandey alleges that over 1,500 candidates received arbitrarily awarded grace marks from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The plea requests the Supreme Court to form an expert panel to scrutinize the NEET-UG examination process, citing issues such as alleged paper leaks and other malpractice. Pandey's lawyer mentioned that approximately 20,000 students support the appeal, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Further, the Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and NTA, seeking their responses. The outcome could influence the integrity and future conduct of such crucial entrance exams.

