Assam Government Announces Major Infrastructure Upgrades and Educational Initiatives

In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Wednesday that the state government would invest Rs 800 crore to build all-weather roads in 800 tea gardens. The announcement was made during a press conference following a cabinet meeting that approved multiple infrastructure projects.

The state cabinet also green-lighted a proposal to allocate Rs 8 crore to each of the 126 state-run educational institutes for much-needed infrastructure upgrades, with an overall budget exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to enhance building infrastructure in 500 government high schools during his tenure.

Further, the cabinet ratified the guidelines for the installation and maintenance of the Real-Time Data Acquisition System (RTDAS), set to improve hydrological data collection across Assam. State-run coaching centers are also being expanded to assist students in preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), with new centers opening in several towns.

